Saints confirm injury woes with PUP list designations - FOX 8 WVUE New Orleans News, Weather, Sports, Social

Saints confirm injury woes with PUP list designations

Written by: John Bennett, Sports Producer
Connect
Terron Armstead is one of four Saints on the PUP list. (Photo by Michael DeMocker, NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune) Terron Armstead is one of four Saints on the PUP list. (Photo by Michael DeMocker, NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune)
(WVUE) -

Less than a month after the Saints announced that they were ending defensive tackle Nick Fairley's season due to a heart condition, four players were added to the list of injury concerns.

Offensive linemen Terron Armstead, Max Unger and Senio Kelemete, in addition to linebacker Dannell Ellerbe were placed on the Physically-Unable-to-Perform list Monday, meaning they will be on the sidelines to start training camp later this week. The good news for the team is that as soon as each of these players are medically cleared, they can return to the field. In the meantime, they will be holding one of the 90 roster spots allotted to each team. Any player still on PUP at the beginning of the season must stay there for at least the first six weeks of the season.

Armstead is expected to be out another three to five months while Unger hopes to be back for the beginning of the regular season, September 11th at Minnesota. Ellerbe and Kelemete are believed to be dealing with more short-term issues.

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.

  • SportsMore>>

  • Saints confirm injury woes with PUP list designations

    Terron Armstead is one of four Saints on the PUP list. (Photo by Michael DeMocker, NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune)Terron Armstead is one of four Saints on the PUP list. (Photo by Michael DeMocker, NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune)

    Less than a month after the Saints announced that they were ending defensive tackle Nick Fairley's season due to a heart condition, four players were added to the list of injury concerns. 

    more>>

    Less than a month after the Saints announced that they were ending defensive tackle Nick Fairley's season due to a heart condition, four players were added to the list of injury concerns. 

    more>>

  • Saints sign LB Michael Mauti

    Saints sign LB Michael Mauti

    Source: Twitter.com/Michael MautiSource: Twitter.com/Michael Mauti

    Michael Mauti is returning to the Saints, the linebacker tweeted Monday. 

    more>>

    Michael Mauti is returning to the Saints, the linebacker tweeted Monday. 

    more>>

  • No tickets left for Saints Saturday practice

    No tickets left for Saints Saturday practice

    Saints open training camp Thursday on Airline Drive. Source: FOX 8Saints open training camp Thursday on Airline Drive. Source: FOX 8
    The Saints first training camp practice open to the fans on Saturday, no longer has tickets available. The workout Saturday runs from 8:50 a.m. to 11:40 a.m. The Saints Thursday and Friday workouts are closed to fans. Tickets are free to training camp practices open to the fans, but you need to register on the Saints website to receive them. #SaintsCamp tickets for this Saturday (July 29) have been distributed. All other dates are still available! ???: https://t.co/w9zkCOfVQs pic...more>>
    The Saints first training camp practice open to the fans on Saturday, no longer has tickets available. The workout Saturday runs from 8:50 a.m. to 11:40 a.m. The Saints Thursday and Friday workouts are closed to fans. Tickets are free to training camp practices open to the fans, but you need to register on the Saints website to receive them. #SaintsCamp tickets for this Saturday (July 29) have been distributed. All other dates are still available! ???: https://t.co/w9zkCOfVQs pic...more>>
    •   
Powered by Frankly