Saints confirm injury woes with PUP list designations

Less than a month after the Saints announced that they were ending defensive tackle Nick Fairley's season due to a heart condition, four players were added to the list of injury concerns.

Offensive linemen Terron Armstead, Max Unger and Senio Kelemete, in addition to linebacker Dannell Ellerbe were placed on the Physically-Unable-to-Perform list Monday, meaning they will be on the sidelines to start training camp later this week. The good news for the team is that as soon as each of these players are medically cleared, they can return to the field. In the meantime, they will be holding one of the 90 roster spots allotted to each team. Any player still on PUP at the beginning of the season must stay there for at least the first six weeks of the season.

Armstead is expected to be out another three to five months while Unger hopes to be back for the beginning of the regular season, September 11th at Minnesota. Ellerbe and Kelemete are believed to be dealing with more short-term issues.

