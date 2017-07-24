Saints sign LB Michael Mauti - FOX 8 WVUE New Orleans News, Weather, Sports, Social

Saints sign LB Michael Mauti

Written by: Sean Fazende, Sports Reporter
NEW ORLEANS, LA (WVUE) -

Michael Mauti is returning to the Saints, the linebacker tweeted Monday.



Mauti battled ulcerative colitis that caused him to end his 2016 season on injured reserve. The condition forced him to lose over 50 pounds and have multiple surgeries.

Mauti had an offer from the Houston Texans but held out for an offer from his hometown team. On Monday that offer finally came.

As FOX 8 sports reported earlier this month, Mauti is back up to his 230-pound playing weight.

