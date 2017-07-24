Teens shot midday on busy section of Williams Blvd.

Kenner police said two teenagers were shot Monday afternoon on Williams Boulevard.

The shooting, which left both teens with non-life threatening injuries, prompted some businesses in the area of Williams and 34th Street to close.

Police said an altercation erupted at a nearby gymnasium and the victims ran outside. Shots were fired, and the victims ran across Williams Boulevard, with one victim taking shelter at an IHOP while the other ran into Cane's.

No further information was available.

