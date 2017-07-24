Apple device users face double hack threat

One of the hacks comes in the form of virus. The other comes in the form of malware. (Source: FOX 8 graphic)

Users of iPhones and other Apple products have two hack attacks to combat.

One of the hacks is spread with a virus called "broad pawn." Apple notes the hack can come remotely via wifi. To protect yourself from the virus, download the most recent update to operating software for your phone or computer.

The other hack impacting Apple users comes in the form of malware. According to Fortune, malware called "FruitFly" takes over computers' webcams and allows hackers to take screenshots. It's not clear yet what hackers are doing with the information.

Apple created a patch in January to block customers from the original form of "FruitFly." Tech junkies say a variant of the malware is showing up on computers again.

