NOPD: Man pulls gun, tries to rob woman in French Quarter

The NOPD is asking for the public's help in identifying and locating a man wanted for attempted armed robbery on Governor Nicholls Street.

On Sunday at about 2:15 p.m., the victim was walking southbound in the 800 block of Governor Nicholls Street. The victim told police she was approached from the front by the man, who reportedly started to pull a large black handgun from his waistband and demand her property. However, the victim said she fled without turning over any property.

Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to call any Eighth District detective at 504-658-6719 or 504-658-6080. Citizens with information that can help solve a crime are asked to call Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 or toll-free 1-877-903-STOP.

