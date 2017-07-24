Firefighters respond to fire near gas pumps in Terrytown

Fire investigators are on the scene of a car fire that erupted near some gas pumps in Terrytown.

The fire broke out at about 7:30 p.m. in the parking lot of a Brother's convenience store next to a Shell gas station in the 2000 block of Carol Sue Avenue.

No one was injured and it is not yet known what caused the fire or whether it spread beyond the vehicle.

FOX 8 spoke to fire Chief Bob Masson, who said the scene was still very active and the investigation was ongoing as of 9 p.m. Monday.

