Staffer: Congressman's use of Scalise shooting 'makes my stomach turn'

A Washington Parish couple now faces kidnapping charges after police say they kidnapped the man's son. Keenan Moses , 31 and Christen Moses, 25 , both face aggravated kidnapping charges.more>>
A United flight from Houston had to return to Bush Intercontinental Airport this morning after an unruly passenger rushed the cockpit.more>>
Troy Dannen took over the Tulane athletic department in December of 2015. Only months into his new gig, the "Angry Wave" received a rebirth under the new AD.more>>
As Congressman Steve Scalise recovers from a gunshot wound, an Alabama representative is being criticized for using - in his own campaign ads - recordings from the day Scalise was shot.more>>
Fire investigators are on the scene of a car fire that erupted near some gas pumps in Terrytown.more>>
Deputies say the sexual assault was reported Saturday at a home on Olin Loop Road.more>>
Birmingham police say three people died in a wreck Monday evening on Interstate 65 southbound that involved two 18-wheelers and another vehicle.more>>
Police are searching for a missing two-year-old in east Birmingham.more>>
