Couple arrested for kidnapping man's son

A Washington Parish couple now faces kidnapping charges after police say they kidnapped the man's son.

Keenan Moses , 31 and Christen Moses, 25 , both face aggravated kidnapping charges. Keenan Moses is also booked with home invasion, simple battery and being a fugitive from St. Tammany Parish.

Washington Parish deputies say that Friday the couple went to a home in Angie and where a woman said that Keenan Moses grabbed their son and forced him into the back of a car driven by his wife Christen.

Deputies eventually caught up with Christen who told them that her husband took the child to the hospital.

It turned out that Keenan's father brought the child to the hospital. After the boy was cleared by doctors, he was brought to the sheriff's office in Bogalusa where his mother was able to pick him up.

Deputies were able to find Keenan on Saturday at his home where they arrested him.

Christen posted bond Sunday and was released, Keenan remains in jail.

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.