Two people shot in Seventh Ward

Written by: Kristen Soroe, Executive Producer
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -

New Orleans Police are investigating a Seventh Ward double shooting.
It happened around 4:30 a.m. Tuesday in the 1900 block of Lapeyrouse St.
At this point, the NOPD hasn't release the age or gender of the victims. 

