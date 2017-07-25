Nicondra: Drier weather, higher temperatures on the way

After a rainy period to start the week we expect much drier weather to return on Tuesday and for the rest of the work week. Drier weather with little rain and few clouds mean temperatures will climb into the middle 90s.

There could still be a few spotty storms through the afternoon, but as high pressure really takes over look for most rain to hold off at least through Friday. With so much heat an isolated summer storm is still possible, but we won't see the scattered to widespread coverage of the last several days.

This weekend an unusually strong cold front for late July moves into the region. Expect an increase in moisture ahead of the front bringing a chance for showers and storms. Some of them may be strong. The cold front should actually move into the Gulf of Mexico sometime on Sunday.

A slight, but welcomed dip in humidity will arrive on Monday. Summertime feel and moisture moves back pretty quickly after that.

There is no tropical development expected in the foreseeable future.

