Judge hears taxi driver's lawsuit in Jefferson Parish

Taxi drivers in Kenner are suing the city over an ordinance they say is unfair.

The case will be heard in Gretna Tuesday morning.

Kenner cab drivers and their union are fighting with the city over ride sharing services like Uber and Lyft.

In June, Kenner city council approved a change in their vehicle-for-hire ordinance that removed the occupational license requirement for Uber and Lyft drivers.

That license costs $50 to get, and by waiving the requirement for their ride-share competitors, taxi drivers in Kenner feel that creates an unfair burden on them.

According to our partners at Nola.com | The Times-Picayune, the suit describes Kenner’s amended vehicle for hire ordinance as "piecemeal enforcement" and says that it's caused damage to taxi drivers who have had to take off work to apply and pay for the license.

The city says app-based drivers are not completely exempt. They are just now covered under their parent company's occupational license.

The hearing is scheduled to start at 9 a.m.

Members of the city council and taxi drivers union will appear in court.

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.