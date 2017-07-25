NOPD searching for 16-year-old runaway

New Orleans police are looking for a teenager who was last seen in eastern New Orleans.

Steven Manuel ran away from his address in the 7400 block of Farwood Dr. on Monday after an argument with his guardian.

He has not been seen or heard from since.

If you have information about Steven Manuel’s whereabouts please contact the Seventh District at 504-658-6070.

