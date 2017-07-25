NOPD searching for 16-year-old runaway

New Orleans police are looking for a teenager who was last seen in eastern New Orleans.more>>
Taxi drivers in Kenner are suing the city over an ordinance they say is unfair. The case will be heard in Gretna Tuesday morning.more>>
The New Orleans Inspector General says the Sewerage & Water Board should follow the example of other cities when it comes to reducing lead exposure in the city's drinking water.more>>
After a rainy period to start the week we expect much drier weather to return on Tuesday and for the rest of the work week.more>>
New Orleans Police are investigating a Seventh Ward double shooting. It happened around 4:30 a.m. Tuesday in the 1900 block of Lapeyrouse St. At this point, the NOPD hasn't release the age or gender of the victims. Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.more>>
Obdulia Sanchez was under the influence and livestreaming on Instagram when she rolled her car over into a barbed-wire fence and then a field. The crash killed her 14-year-old sister, Jacqueline.more>>
Officials say nearly 20 other people rescued from the back of the rig early Sunday were hospitalized in dire condition, many with extreme dehydration and heatstroke.more>>
Prosecutors say a woman accepted a ride offer from a man then grabbed his 21-month-old daughter and ran off.more>>
Deputies said after killing her two children and before taking her own life, 36-year-old Jessica Edens placed a final phone call to her estranged husband.more>>
Surveillance video shows the 18-year-old pull into a parking spot, take the car seat out of the car and set it on the ground before driving away.more>>
The dentist is charged with failing to seek and provide adequate medical attention.more>>
The chip will be placed under the skin between the thumb and forefinger.more>>
Privately, Trump has speculated aloud to allies in recent days about the potential consequences of firing Sessions, according to three people who have recently spoken to the president.more>>
Deputies say the sexual assault was reported Saturday at a home on Olin Loop Road.more>>
The airline told the frustrated passengers it doesn't have another flight to put them on until Thursday.more>>
