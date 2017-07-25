Sheriff Newell Normand retiring from office, moving to radio

Jefferson Parish Sheriff Newell Normand announced his retirement from office at a press conference on Tuesday.

Former Louisiana lawmaker and JPSO Deputy Joe Lopinto will take over for Normand on Aug. 31.

"Good leaders know when it's time to leave. New leaders know when to evaluate opportunities," Normand said.

He was offered a job from WWL Radio to take over for Garland Robinette, a former television anchorman and radio personality in New Orleans.

"This allows me to lead in a different way,” said Normand. “These are volatile times. People don't know what to believe, who to trust, where to turn. I'd like to help cut through the confusion and fog."

He will take over at WWL Radio on Sept. 11. His show will run weekdays between 10 a.m. - 1 p.m.

Normand was first elected Sheriff of Jefferson Parish in November of 2007. He had previously served in various command positions during his 36 years with the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office such as Chief Criminal Deputy, Chief Financial Officer, and Chief of the Louis Armstrong Airport Law Enforcement Detachment.

Prior to joining the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office, he started his law enforcement career in the Orleans Parish Criminal Sheriff’s Office serving high risk warrants and court capias.

"It was a tough decision because I love my work, my officers and the people of Jefferson parish, but this is an opportunity I couldn’t pass up," Normand said.

