Coroner: 2 bodies discovered in trailer near Covington

Two bodies were discovered in a trailer at the Oak Villa Mobile Home Park Monday.more>>
Jefferson Parish Sheriff Newell Normand announced his retirement from office at a press conference on Tuesday.more>>
New Orleans police are looking for a teenager who was last seen in eastern New Orleans.more>>
Taxi drivers in Kenner are suing the city over an ordinance they say is unfair. The case will be heard in Gretna Tuesday morning.more>>
The New Orleans Inspector General says the Sewerage & Water Board should follow the example of other cities when it comes to reducing lead exposure in the city's drinking water.more>>
Officials say nearly 20 other people rescued from the back of the rig early Sunday were hospitalized in dire condition, many with extreme dehydration and heatstroke.more>>
Obdulia Sanchez was under the influence and livestreaming on Instagram when she rolled her car over into a barbed-wire fence and then a field. The crash killed her 14-year-old sister, Jacqueline.more>>
Deputies said after killing her two children and before taking her own life, 36-year-old Jessica Edens placed a final phone call to her estranged husband.more>>
Prosecutors say a woman accepted a ride offer from a man then grabbed his 21-month-old daughter and ran off.more>>
Surveillance video shows the 18-year-old pull into a parking spot, take the car seat out of the car and set it on the ground before driving away.more>>
Privately, Trump has speculated aloud to allies in recent days about the potential consequences of firing Sessions, according to three people who have recently spoken to the president.more>>
The NFL player was enjoying some barbecue Sunday at an airport restaurant when he noticed someone choking.more>>
The dentist is charged with failing to seek and provide adequate medical attention.more>>
The Warren County home where a newborn's body was found buried in a shallow grave is now being treated as a crime scene, authorities announced Monday.more>>
The airline told the frustrated passengers it doesn't have another flight to put them on until Thursday.more>>
