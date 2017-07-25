Coroner: 2 bodies discovered in trailer near Covington - FOX 8 WVUE New Orleans News, Weather, Sports, Social

Coroner: 2 bodies discovered in trailer near Covington

Written by: FOX8Live.com Staff
Connect
(Source: RNN) (Source: RNN)
ST. TAMMANY PARISH, LA (WVUE) -

Two bodies were discovered in a trailer at the Oak Villa Mobile Home Park Monday, according to to the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office.

A spokesperson says autopsies are pending, but there is no apparent indication of foul play. The discovery was made in response to welfare check.

The identities have not been released nor a cause of death.

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly