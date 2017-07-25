Police: 2 bodies discovered in trailer near Covington

The bodies of a man and woman were discovered in a trailer at the Oak Villa Mobile Home Park Monday, according to to the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office.

Deputies were called to lot 132 around 1 p.m. to conduct a welfare check. The tenants at the trailer had not been heard from for several days, and a foul odor was noticed coming from the residence

Upon arrival, deputies made entrance to the home and located two badly decomposed bodies inside.

Detectives with the Major Crimes Unit at the St. Tammany Parish Crime Lab were called to the scene, and representatives from the St. Tammany Parish Coroner’s Office took possession of the bodies.

Investigators were informed that no one had spoken to the two residents for approximately 10 days.

Because of the condition of the bodies, positive identification and a determination of cause of death are pending autopsies.

The is no apparent indication of foul play. ?

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.