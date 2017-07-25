Report: Saints are placing LB Ellerbe on Injured Reserve

Yesterday, the Saints announced linebacker Dannell Ellerbe was headed to the PUP list. Today, it's being reported Ellerbe is going to the injured reserve list with a foot injury. That's according to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network. Our own Sean Fazende confirmed the report this afternoon.

Once healthy, the Saints will release the much-injured Ellerbe. Ellerbe missed time during minicamp with a foot injury. In two years with the Saints, Ellerbe only played in 15 contest. Ellerbe joined the Saints in 2015, after being traded for wide receiver Kenny Stills.

Copyright WVUE 2017. All rights reserved.