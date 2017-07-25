David: A hot week ahead

The headline for the rest of the workweek will be very hot temperatures and not much rain. A few spotty storms are still possible on Wednesday. Otherwise it will likely be dry into Friday. Highs will reach the middle 90's. The moisture levels should be pretty low and that will keep the heat index at or below 105 degrees most of the time.

This weekend an unusually strong cold front for late July moves into the region. Expect an increase in moisture ahead of the front bringing a chance for showers and storms. Some of them may be strong. The cold front should actually move into the Gulf of Mexico some time on Sunday.

A slight, but welcomed dip in humidity will arrive on Monday.

There is no tropical development expected in the foreseeable future.

For updates on-the-go and all day long, download our free FOX Weather App at fox8live.com/apps or call the Delta World Tire Weather Phone at 504-500-2888.

-David Bernard

