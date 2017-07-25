NOPD: One person shot in Gentilly

New Orleans police are investigating a shooting in Gentilly that left one person injured. Police say that officers were called to the scene, Monday afternoon, in the 3200 block of Gentilly Boulevard.

We will provide more information as soon as it becomes available.

If you have any information that could help police in this case, you are asked to call Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.