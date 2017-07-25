Saints sign offensive lineman Kristjan Sokoli - FOX 8 WVUE New Orleans News, Weather, Sports, Social

Written by: Sean Fazende, Sports Reporter
The Saints are signing offensive lineman Kristjan Sokoli, according to his agent, Brett Tessler.

Sokoli was drafted by the Seattle Seahawks in the sixth round of the 2015 draft out of the University of Buffalo where he was converted to center after playing defensive tackle in college. After getting released by the Seahawks, he spent most of 2016 on the Colts' practice squad. 

