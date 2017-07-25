Saints sign offensive lineman Kristjan Sokoli

The time has just about come for football to jump back to the forefront of the sports landscape.

The Saints will conduct their first practice of training camp Thursday. (Source: NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune)

Yesterday, the Saints announced linebacker Dannell Ellerbe was headed to the PUP list. Today, it's being reported Ellerbe is going to the injured reserve list with a foot injury. That's according to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network. Our own Sean Fazende confirmed the report this afternoon. Once healthy, the Saints will release the much-injured Ellerbe. Ellerbe missed time during minicamp with a foot injury. In two years with the Saints, Ellerbe only played in 15 contest. Ellerbe ... more>>