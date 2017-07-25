NOPD issues arrest warrants for suspects in hotel elevator robbery

The NOPD has obtained arrest warrants for a couple who police say used a child during a robbery in a hotel elevator.

Joseph Davis, 54, and Lakisha Dooley, 34, face charges of simple robbery and cruelty to a juvenile. The incident occurred July 12 in the 600 block of St. Louis Street.

At about 2 p.m., video surveillance captured footage of the victim and his wife inside the elevator with Davis, who was holding a toddler, and Dooley, according to police. As the elevator traveled up, Dooley was engaged in conversation with the victim’s wife. When the elevator stopped and the doors opened, the victim’s wife got out of the elevator. Dooley then stopped in the doorway as Davis pushed and pinned the victim against the elevator wall. The doors closed and Davis, who appeared to be feigning some kind of illness, reached into the victim’s pocket and stole his wallet. The elevator traveled to the hotel’s seventh floor, where the suspects exited with the child. The victim then informed hotel security.

Surveillance video of this incident can be viewed here.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Joseph Davis and Lakisha Dooley are asked to contact Eighth District detectives at 504-658-6080. Citizens with information that can help solve crimes are asked to call Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-STOP.

