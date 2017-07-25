NOPD issues arrest warrants for suspects in hotel elevator robbery

Two bodies were discovered in a trailer at the Oak Villa Mobile Home Park Monday.more>>
Two bodies were discovered in a trailer at the Oak Villa Mobile Home Park Monday.more>>
A Covington man is behind bars after he broke into a Covington-area home and threatened the homeowner with a knife Sunday night.more>>
A Covington man is behind bars after he broke into a Covington-area home and threatened the homeowner with a knife Sunday night.more>>
The Saints have added players to their offensive line and secondary.more>>
The Saints have added players to their offensive line and secondary.more>>
The NOPD has obtained arrest warrants for a couple who police say used a child during a robbery in a hotel elevator.more>>
The NOPD has obtained arrest warrants for a couple who police say used a child during a robbery in a hotel elevator.more>>
The confessed killer's behavior angered the judge so much that he asked prosecutors to take the case to trial instead of accepting a plea deal.more>>
The confessed killer's behavior angered the judge so much that he asked prosecutors to take the case to trial instead of accepting a plea deal.more>>
Deputies said after killing her two children and before taking her own life, 36-year-old Jessica Edens placed a final phone call to her estranged husband.more>>
Deputies said after killing her two children and before taking her own life, 36-year-old Jessica Edens placed a final phone call to her estranged husband.more>>
Obdulia Sanchez was under the influence and livestreaming on Instagram when she rolled her car over into a barbed-wire fence and then a field. The crash killed her 14-year-old sister, Jacqueline.more>>
Obdulia Sanchez was under the influence and livestreaming on Instagram when she rolled her car over into a barbed-wire fence and then a field. The crash killed her 14-year-old sister, Jacqueline.more>>
Deputies say the sexual assault was reported Saturday at a home on Olin Loop Road.more>>
Deputies say the sexual assault was reported Saturday at a home on Olin Loop Road.more>>
The dentist is charged with failing to seek and provide adequate medical attention.more>>
The dentist is charged with failing to seek and provide adequate medical attention.more>>
The northern Kentucky Health Department was forced to temporarily close a Golden Corral after the restaurant stayed open for hours without water.more>>
The northern Kentucky Health Department was forced to temporarily close a Golden Corral after the restaurant stayed open for hours without water.more>>
Cooper's then-girlfriend is said to have paid about 2,500 dollars for the painting, but there's no telling what it's worth now.more>>
Cooper's then-girlfriend is said to have paid about 2,500 dollars for the painting, but there's no telling what it's worth now.more>>
The airline told the frustrated passengers it doesn't have another flight to put them on until Thursday.more>>
The airline told the frustrated passengers it doesn't have another flight to put them on until Thursday.more>>
A Hawaii mother who was forced to hold her 2-year-old son in her lap after United Airlines sold his seat to a standby passenger is now suing the airline.more>>
A Hawaii mother who was forced to hold her 2-year-old son in her lap after United Airlines sold his seat to a standby passenger is now suing the airline.more>>
Birmingham police say three people died in a wreck Monday evening on Interstate 65 southbound that involved two 18-wheelers and another vehicle.more>>
Birmingham police say three people died in a wreck Monday evening on Interstate 65 southbound that involved two 18-wheelers and another vehicle.more>>