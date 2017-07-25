Heart of Louisiana: In search of the Milky Way

2017-05-25_MilkyWay_RockefellerWLR_ProRes-422_1080p_24_VHQ++_2xSlow from HeartofLouisiana.com on Vimeo.
On the day Sheriff Newell Normand stepped into the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office media room and uttered words that dropped like a ton of bricks his wife, children and dearest friends stood nearby as cameras captured his every word and movement.more>>
Four Saints players to keep an eye on during training camp.more>>
Lottery workers say a ticket price hike and other changes are designed to create larger jackpots.more>>
New Orleans police are investigating a shooting in Gentilly that left one person injured.more>>
On July 22, Slidell Police responded to a call about a man who was acting strange at a gas station on Airport Road.more>>
The confessed killer's behavior angered the judge so much that he asked prosecutors to take the case to trial instead of accepting a plea deal.more>>
Deputies said after killing her two children and before taking her own life, 36-year-old Jessica Edens placed a final phone call to her estranged husband.more>>
Documents show that Southaven officers went to the wrong house to serve a warrant on Monday, which resulted in the shooting death of a man who did not have any active warrants out for his arrest.more>>
Obdulia Sanchez was under the influence and livestreaming on Instagram when she rolled her car over into a barbed-wire fence and then a field. The crash killed her 14-year-old sister, Jacqueline.more>>
A 3-year-old in Rogersville is recovering after a massive pig bit off a chunk of her arm.more>>
Surveillance video shows the 18-year-old pull into a parking spot, take the car seat out of the car and set it on the ground before driving away.more>>
The airline told the frustrated passengers it doesn't have another flight to put them on until Thursday.more>>
Rookie wide receiver Curtis Samuel showed up Tuesday morning with his mother in tow and the internet imploded.more>>
The northern Kentucky Health Department was forced to temporarily close a Golden Corral after the restaurant stayed open for hours without water.more>>
A Hawaii mother who was forced to hold her 2-year-old son in her lap after United Airlines sold his seat to a standby passenger is now suing the airline.more>>
