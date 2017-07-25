Heart of Louisiana: Milky Way - FOX 8 WVUE New Orleans News, Weather, Sports, Social

Heart of Louisiana: Milky Way

Written by: Dave McNamara, Heart of Louisiana
2017-05-25_MilkyWay_RockefellerWLR_ProRes-422_1080p_24_VHQ++_2xSlow from HeartofLouisiana.com on Vimeo.

  • How to shoot the Milky Way

    How to shoot the Milky Way

    NEEDED: Camera with manual settings. Full frame sensor is best, but APS-C, Four-Thirds and even a one-inch sensor will work. Fast wide angle lense:  F/2.8 or faster,  14mm-20mm best Tripod Dark sky. Get away from light pollution. Also check times of moonrise or setting. The new moon is the best time for finding dark sky. To photograph the milky way, you need an unobstructed view from the south to east. There are apps that help you plan the best...more>>
