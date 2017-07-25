Heart of Louisiana: Milky Way

Drew Brees could be done with the Saints if they fail to make the playoffs in 2017. Source: Nola.com

FOOTBALL This 7-9 business won't work again on Airline Drive. You finish with that mark four years in a row, and Drew Brees will be gone after the 2017 season. Vegas has the Saints over/under on wins at 8, so the bettors think they'll stay close to that 7-9 record. Will they finish at .500, or under again as they did in 2014-16, I can't give you a definitive answer on that. No Dannell Ellerbe this season, and the offensive line missing Terron Armstead and Max Unger for cam... more>>