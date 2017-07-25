Saints sign guard/tackle Martin Wallace, defensive back Dejaun Butler

The Saints have added players to their offensive line and secondary. The team has signed guard/tackle, Martin Wallace, according to his agent, Paul Sheehy. Wallace entered the league with Cleveland as an undrafted free agent in 2013. He has spent time on the practice squads of Carolina, Tampa Bay, Chicago, Arizona, the New York Jets and New York Giants.

He's played in just one game in his career.

The team also signed defensive back Dejaun Butler out of Hawaii. Butler participated in the team's minicamp in June.

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.