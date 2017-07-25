Saints sign guard/tackle Martin Wallace, defensive back Dejaun B - FOX 8 WVUE New Orleans News, Weather, Sports, Social

Saints sign guard/tackle Martin Wallace, defensive back Dejaun Butler

Written by: Sean Fazende, Sports Reporter
Connect
FOX 8 graphic FOX 8 graphic
(WVUE) -

The Saints have added players to their offensive line and secondary. The team has signed guard/tackle, Martin Wallace, according to his agent, Paul Sheehy. Wallace entered the league with Cleveland as an undrafted free agent in 2013. He has spent time on the practice squads of  Carolina, Tampa Bay, Chicago, Arizona, the New York Jets and New York Giants.

He's played in just one game in his career.  

The team also signed defensive back Dejaun Butler out of Hawaii. Butler participated in the team's minicamp in June. 

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.

  • SportsMore>>

  • After Further Review: Four intriguing Saints players as camp opens

    After Further Review: Four intriguing Saints players as camp opens

    Peterson still looks the part. The question is, can he still get it done at 32? (Source: Garland Gillen, FOX 8)Peterson still looks the part. The question is, can he still get it done at 32? (Source: Garland Gillen, FOX 8)
    David Onyemata In 2016, the Saints drafted two defensive tackles: Sheldon Rankins and David Onyemata. The injury to Nick Fairley has put that haul into complete focus this season. The expectations for Rankins are high but the development of Onyemata could be almost as important.  He has the athleticism and versatility to be an effective defensive lineman. The question is has he developed enough to step into a more prominent role? The Saints sure hope so.  Hau’Oli Ki...more>>
    David Onyemata In 2016, the Saints drafted two defensive tackles: Sheldon Rankins and David Onyemata. The injury to Nick Fairley has put that haul into complete focus this season. The expectations for Rankins are high but the development of Onyemata could be almost as important.  He has the athleticism and versatility to be an effective defensive lineman. The question is has he developed enough to step into a more prominent role? The Saints sure hope so.  Hau’Oli Ki...more>>

  • Saints sign guard/tackle Martin Wallace, defensive back Dejaun Butler

    Saints sign guard/tackle Martin Wallace, defensive back Dejaun Butler

    FOX 8 graphicFOX 8 graphic

    The Saints have added players to their offensive line and secondary. 

    more>>

    The Saints have added players to their offensive line and secondary. 

    more>>

  • AFR: Saints pre-training camp 53-man roster projection

    AFR: Saints pre-training camp 53-man roster projection

    The Saints will conduct their first practice of training camp Thursday. (Source: NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune)The Saints will conduct their first practice of training camp Thursday. (Source: NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune)

    The time has just about come for football to jump back to the forefront of the sports landscape. 

    more>>

    The time has just about come for football to jump back to the forefront of the sports landscape. 

    more>>
    •   
Powered by Frankly