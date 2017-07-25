Man arrested after forcing his way into Covington home

A Covington man is behind bars after he broke into a Covington-area home and threatened the homeowner with a knife Sunday night, according to the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office.

The incident occurred after deputies were called out because the same man attempted to break into a different home on the same street.

Shortly after 1:30 a.m. Monday, deputies were called to the 70000 block of 3rd Street in response to an attempted burglary. When deputies arrived, the initial victim reported that an unknown man had tried to break into his home by striking his front window with a statue from the yard. While deputies were at that home taking a report, a neighbor told the deputies that the suspect had entered into another home nearby.

Deputies surrounded that residence and heard a struggle inside. They made a forced entry through the front door and found the suspect, 30-year-old Emmitt Roach, upstairs. The homeowner told deputies that Roach produced a knife and forced his way in. Once inside, he began to act erratically and appeared to be hallucinating and under the influence.

Roach, of Palm Boulevard, was booked into the St. Tammany Parish Jail on the following charges: aggravated burglary, false imprisonment/offender armed, aggravated assault and attempted aggravated burglary.

