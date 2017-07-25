How to shoot the Milky Way

Four Saints players to keep an eye on during training camp.more>>
Lottery workers say a ticket price hike and other changes are designed to create larger jackpots.more>>
New Orleans police are investigating a shooting in Gentilly that left one person injured.more>>
On July 22, Slidell Police responded to a call about a man who was acting strange at a gas station on Airport Road.more>>
FOOTBALL This 7-9 business won't work again on Airline Drive. You finish with that mark four years in a row, and Drew Brees will be gone after the 2017 season. Vegas has the Saints over/under on wins at 8, so the bettors think they'll stay close to that 7-9 record. Will they finish at .500, or under again as they did in 2014-16, I can't give you a definitive answer on that. No Dannell Ellerbe this season, and the offensive line missing Terron Armstead and Max Unger for cam...more>>
The confessed killer's behavior angered the judge so much that he asked prosecutors to take the case to trial instead of accepting a plea deal.more>>
Deputies said after killing her two children and before taking her own life, 36-year-old Jessica Edens placed a final phone call to her estranged husband.more>>
Obdulia Sanchez was under the influence and livestreaming on Instagram when she rolled her car over into a barbed-wire fence and then a field. The crash killed her 14-year-old sister, Jacqueline.more>>
The Warren County home where a newborn's body was found buried in a shallow grave is now being treated as a crime scene, authorities announced Monday.more>>
A 3-year-old in Rogersville is recovering after a massive pig bit off a chunk of her arm.more>>
Officials say nearly 20 other people rescued from the back of the rig early Sunday were hospitalized in dire condition, many with extreme dehydration and heatstroke.more>>
Rookie wide receiver Curtis Samuel showed up Tuesday morning with his mother in tow and the internet imploded.more>>
Users of iPhones and other Apple products have two hack attacks to combat.more>>
The airline told the frustrated passengers it doesn't have another flight to put them on until Thursday.more>>
The Texas 1-year-old has known her hero, Tarrant County, TX Deputy Constable Mark Diebold since she was born. Literally.more>>
