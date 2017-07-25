FFF: The Saints need to win now

Drew Brees could be done with the Saints if they fail to make the playoffs in 2017. Source: Nola.com

In this edition of FFF, we focus on the Black and Gold's win-now mentality, and where to get a meal around Saints camp.

FOOTBALL

This 7-9 business won't work again on Airline Drive. You finish with that mark four years in a row, and Drew Brees will be gone after the 2017 season. Vegas has the Saints over/under on wins at 8, so the bettors think they'll stay close to that 7-9 record.

Will they finish at .500, or under again as they did in 2014-16, I can't give you a definitive answer on that. No Dannell Ellerbe this season, and the offensive line missing Terron Armstead and Max Unger for camp won't help. Coach Payton could be facing a rebuild if things go south this fall, but right now he's focusing on the positives on the eve of training camp.

"These are the same questions from two years ago or a year ago, I think each year in our league, there's a sense of urgency to excel and each season can take on a new meaning fairly quickly," said Saints Head Coach Sean Payton told the Dunc and Holder Show. "It's going to be important for us to handle the first month of this schedule and I think building on the offseason program and the spring that we had is going to be important."

You finish 1-3 in the first four games of the regular season, the season could be sunk. A fast start, and all this Brees leaving after the season will die quickly.

FÚTBOL

I'm going food and fútbol with this entry. My favorite bar to watch soccer in the city is Finn McCool's. I love the atmosphere, and soccer is always on.

The one problem in the past was the food, it didn't deliver, at all. I would go to Tracey's to get a roast beef po-boy for a good period of time. I want to eat, drink, and watch soccer.

Well now I'm back at Finn's, and it has everything do with 'Rum and the Lash.' They've taken over the kitchen, and the food is fantastic. Chef Michael Gulotta, of MoPho fame, opened the eatery in the soccer bar, and it was no doubt a great move. The wings are sooo tasty, and the griddled beef burger hits the spot also.

FOOD

With the Saints training camp starting this week, here's a few spots around the facility to hit after practice.

Short Stop Poboys- The roast beef or shrimp poboy are great calls.

Desi Vega's Prime Burgers and Shakes- Opened in Harahan recently, and it's off to a great start. The Crystal hot sauce onion rings are a great start, and a burger with a shake is a perfect marriage for a main course.

Zea- This spot is the New England Patriots of restaurants, consistently good. I've eaten at Zea numerous times, and always come away impressed with a strong meal.



