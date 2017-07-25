Ticket price hike, other changes planned for Mega Millions lottery

Odds of winning the jackpot will increase from 1 in 258.9 million to 1 in 302.5 million. (Source: FOX 8 graphic)

You won't be able to buy Mega Millions lottery tickets for $1 much longer.

Louisiana Lottery workers announced July 24 they will increase the price of tickets to $2, starting October 28. They say the change and other enhancements planned for the game are designed to create larger jackpots.

According to a Louisiana Lottery news release, "Odds of winning the jackpot will increase from 1 in 258.9 million to 1 in 302.5 million, but changes are designed to produce average jackpots of $371.4 million. To produce these game enhancements, 5 white ball numbers will be removed for a total of 70, and 10 numbers will be added from the field of yellow Mega Ball numbers for a total of 25."

These changes will force lottery workers to temporarily and progressively suspend the multidraw purchase option for Mega Millions tickets, starting August 22.

