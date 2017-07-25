FOX 8 Defenders: NO property owners can appeal assessments until Aug. 15

Orleans Parish property owners who don't agree with the Assessor's Office estimated market value of their property have until Aug. 15 to appeal it. Maybe you think the value on record is too high because the square footage of your home is actually a lot less, or it's possible several homes in your neighborhood sold at a lower market value.

If you think your property is assessed incorrectly, you can start an informal appeals process in person at one of three locations: On the East bank, go to the 4th floor of New Orleans City Hall or the Lakeview Christian Center on Fleur de Lis. On the West bank, you can stop by the Algiers Courthouse on Morgan St. All three locations are open weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Before you show up, you'll want to make sure you have specific documents in hand to help explain why the value should be changed. The Assessor's Office asks that you bring photos, a recent appraisal - if you have one - homeowner's insurance and an estimated cost of repairs from a contractor.

If you can't appeal in person, you can also file an appeal online through the New Orleans Assessor's Office.

The FOX 8 Defenders staffed with volunteers from the National Council of Jewish Women also field consumer complaints at 1-877-670-6397 or you can fill out an online complaint form.

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.