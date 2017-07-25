Former parish president giving 'serious consideration' to running for sheriff

A FOX 8 investigation raises serious questions about how the Sewerage and Water Board has tested the safety of the city's drinking water, and whether their testing could have resulted in lower lead readings than what actually is occurring in New Orleans.more>>
Former Jefferson Parish President John Young is considering a run to replace Sheriff Newell Normand.more>>
On the day Sheriff Newell Normand stepped into the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office media room and uttered words that dropped like a ton of bricks his wife, children and dearest friends stood nearby as cameras captured his every word and movement.more>>
Four Saints players to keep an eye on during training camp.more>>
The confessed killer's behavior angered the judge so much that he asked prosecutors to take the case to trial instead of accepting a plea deal.more>>
Documents show that Southaven officers went to the wrong house to serve a warrant on Monday, which resulted in the shooting death of a man who did not have any active warrants out for his arrest.more>>
Obdulia Sanchez was under the influence and livestreaming on Instagram when she rolled her car over into a barbed-wire fence and then a field. The crash killed her 14-year-old sister, Jacqueline.more>>
A Hawaii mother who was forced to hold her 2-year-old son in her lap after United Airlines sold his seat to a standby passenger is now suing the airline.more>>
Rookie wide receiver Curtis Samuel showed up Tuesday morning with his mother in tow and the internet imploded.more>>
A 3-year-old in Rogersville is recovering after a massive pig bit off a chunk of her arm.more>>
Prosecutors say a woman accepted a ride offer from a man then grabbed his 21-month-old daughter and ran off.more>>
Users of iPhones and other Apple products have two hack attacks to combat.more>>
