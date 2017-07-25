13-year-old girl hit by gunfire in the 7th Ward

The NOPD is investigating a shooting that wounded a 13-year-old girl Tuesday night in the Seventh Ward.

At about 8:07 p.m., NOPD received a call about an aggravated battery by shooting in the area. Officers learned that a 13-year-old was sitting on the front porch of a residence in the 2300 block of Allen Street when gunshots rang out. The victim sustained a possible graze wound under her right eye and was taken to the hospital via EMS for treatment. She is reported to be in stable condition.

Investigation into this incident is ongoing.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact Fifth District detectives at 504-658-6050. Citizens with information that can help solve a crime are asked to call Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 or toll-free 1-877-903-STOP.

