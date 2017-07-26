NOPD investigate a fatal shooting in the Irish Channel - FOX 8 WVUE New Orleans News, Weather, Sports, Social

NOPD investigate a fatal shooting in the Irish Channel

Written by: Kenny Kuhn, News Content Specialist
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -

Police investigate a shooting that happened shortly before 12;00 a.m.Tuesday night.

According to initial reports it happened at a home in 800 block of 4th street near Annunciation street.

Police say one male is dead, he was shot twice.

No further information is available at this time.

