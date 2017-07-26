UPDATE: Man killed in Irish Channel wasn't shot, NOPD says

Police said Wednesday that a person killed in the Irish Channel last night wasn't shot as initially reported.

The NOPD originally said two people were shot near the intersection of 4th and Annunciation streets.

They now say the survivor was the only one who was shot.

Investigators are waiting for an autopsy to show exactly how the second victim died.

Police arrested 60-year-old Charles Jones, who was booked with second-degree murder.



