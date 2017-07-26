UPDATE: Man killed in Irish Channel wasn't shot, NOPD says

The sister of a 13-year-old grazed by a bullet on her porch last night is thankful her loved one is alive. Doctors don't know yet if the teen will be able to see out of her left eye after a stray bullet hit her.more>>
A New Orleans city council committee is expected to discuss the backlog of broken and missing catch basins across the city Wednesday.more>>
Renee’s journey with breast cancer began in April 2013 when at 45, she discovered a lump in her right breast.more>>
Police investigate a shooting that happened shortly before 12 a.m.Tuesday night.more>>
This weekend an unusually strong cold front for late July moves into the region. Expect an increase in moisture ahead of the front to bring a chance of showers and a few strong storms.more>>
The confessed killer's behavior angered the judge so much that he asked prosecutors to take the case to trial instead of accepting a plea deal.more>>
The Senate is plunging into full-fledged debate on the Republican effort to demolish the Obama health care law.more>>
Ronald Phillips, the man convicted for the 1993 rape and killing of his girlfriend's 3-year-old daughter, was executed Wednesday morning by lethal injection.more>>
Documents show that Southaven officers went to the wrong house to serve a warrant on Monday, which resulted in the shooting death of a man who did not have any active warrants out for his arrest.more>>
Birmingham police say three people died in a wreck Monday evening on Interstate 65 southbound that involved two 18-wheelers and another vehicle.more>>
Congressman Mo Brooks says he will drop out of the upcoming Senate election if his fellow GOP candidates make room for Jeff Sessions.more>>
Trump was cheered by the crowd, but his comments put an organization that has tried in recent years to avoid political conflict and become more inclusive in an awkward position.more>>
A British judge is set to rule on where Charlie Gard, a baby with a rare genetic disease, will spend the last days of his life.more>>
Users of iPhones and other Apple products have two hack attacks to combat.more>>
A Portales infant has died and a second child has been hospitalized after being left in a hot car Tuesday afternoon.more>>
