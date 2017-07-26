NOPD: Woman killed in Seventh Ward hit-and-run - FOX 8 WVUE New Orleans News, Weather, Sports, Social

NOPD: Woman killed in Seventh Ward hit-and-run

New Orleans police are investigating a hit-and-run fatality at the intersection of North Dorgenois and Frenchman streets in the 

The incident happened around 3:42 a.m. on Wednesday.

The female victim was taken to a hospital where she later died.

If you have any information about this fatality, please call Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.

