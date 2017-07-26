Council member wants answers about poor drainage

Heavy rain flooded streets around New Orleans on Saturday, like here on Jefferson Davis Pkwy. (FOX 8)

A New Orleans city council committee is expected to discuss the backlog of broken and missing catch basins across the city Wednesday.

The meeting comes four days after the city saw four inches of rain cause flooding in some areas. Some believe faulty catch basins are to blame.

Council Member-at-Large Stacy Head said the repair and replacement of broken or missing catch basins is one of her highest priorities.

According to Nola.com | The Times-Picayune, Head said she has pushed for catch basin repairs for years and wanted funding for fixing them to be a top priority during budget hearings last year.

Mayor Mitch Landrieu listed a $3 million expenditure in this year’s budget to eliminate the drainage point repair backlog.

Head said she has not seen any evidence the repairs have been started and was told the money has yet to be freed up.

Head has asked a member of the mayor's administration to attend the meeting so she can question them on the status of the repairs.

That meeting is scheduled for 1:30 p.m.

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.