Man shot to death in Covington

A man was found shot to death inside a vehicle Wednesday, according to the Covington Police Department.

Around 1:50 a.m., officers responded to the 1000 block of N. Florida Street for reports of gunfire.

Upon arrival they found a black male dead in the front seat of a vehicle with multiple gunshot wounds.

With the assistance of the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office Crime Lab, detectives from the Covington Police Department are still processing the scene.

Police say additional information will be released once the family of the victim is notified.

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.