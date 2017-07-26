Shelby: Expect dry, hot weather to close out week

Expect mostly dry and hot conditions to close out this work week. Rain chances will be less than 20% with only a stray shower or two expected. Highs will reach toward the mid-90s, and heat index values will climb into the triple digits during the afternoon hours.

Download our weather app here!

This weekend an unusually strong cold front for late July moves into the region. Expect an increase in moisture ahead of the front to bring a chance of showers and a few strong storms. The cold front is expected to reach the Gulf by Sunday morning leaving behind a small but welcome dip in humidity through Monday.

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.