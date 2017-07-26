Woman battles breast cancer, inspires others to help

A man was found shot to death inside a vehicle Wednesday, according to the Covington Police Department.more>>
A man was found shot to death inside a vehicle Wednesday, according to the Covington Police Department.more>>
The Boy Scouts of America and Venture Scouts are celebrating their National Scout Jamboree. More than 50,000 Scouts, Venturers, volunteers and staff from all over the country will gather together for a big celebration of scouting.more>>
The Boy Scouts of America and Venture Scouts are celebrating their National Scout Jamboree. More than 50,000 Scouts, Venturers, volunteers and staff from all over the country will gather together for a big celebration of scouting.more>>
Renee’s journey with breast cancer began in April 2013 when at 45, she discovered a lump in her right breast.more>>
Renee’s journey with breast cancer began in April 2013 when at 45, she discovered a lump in her right breast.more>>
Expect mostly dry and hot conditions to close out this work week.more>>
Expect mostly dry and hot conditions to close out this work week.more>>
A FOX 8 investigation raises serious questions about how the Sewerage and Water Board has tested the safety of the city's drinking water, and whether their testing could have resulted in lower lead readings than what actually is occurring in New Orleans.more>>
A FOX 8 investigation raises serious questions about how the Sewerage and Water Board has tested the safety of the city's drinking water, and whether their testing could have resulted in lower lead readings than what actually is occurring in New Orleans.more>>
The confessed killer's behavior angered the judge so much that he asked prosecutors to take the case to trial instead of accepting a plea deal.more>>
The confessed killer's behavior angered the judge so much that he asked prosecutors to take the case to trial instead of accepting a plea deal.more>>
President Donald Trump says he will bar transgender individuals from serving "in any capacity" in the armed forces.more>>
President Donald Trump says he will bar transgender individuals from serving "in any capacity" in the armed forces.more>>
Documents show that Southaven officers went to the wrong house to serve a warrant on Monday, which resulted in the shooting death of a man who did not have any active warrants out for his arrest.more>>
Documents show that Southaven officers went to the wrong house to serve a warrant on Monday, which resulted in the shooting death of a man who did not have any active warrants out for his arrest.more>>
Deputies said after killing her two children and before taking her own life, 36-year-old Jessica Edens placed a final phone call to her estranged husband.more>>
Deputies said after killing her two children and before taking her own life, 36-year-old Jessica Edens placed a final phone call to her estranged husband.more>>
The Senate is plunging into full-fledged debate on the Republican effort to demolish the Obama health care law.more>>
The Senate is plunging into full-fledged debate on the Republican effort to demolish the Obama health care law.more>>
Ronald Phillips, the man convicted for the 1993 rape and killing of his girlfriend's 3-year-old daughter, was executed Wednesday morning by lethal injection.more>>
Ronald Phillips, the man convicted for the 1993 rape and killing of his girlfriend's 3-year-old daughter, was executed Wednesday morning by lethal injection.more>>
Police bodycam video from June 4 shows police talking to witnesses after the newborn baby was found inside a backpack left in a grocery cart.more>>
Police bodycam video from June 4 shows police talking to witnesses after the newborn baby was found inside a backpack left in a grocery cart.more>>
Ronald Phillips, the man convicted for the 1993 rape and killing of his girlfriend's 3-year-old daughter, is scheduled to be executed on Wednesday.more>>
Ronald Phillips, the man convicted for the 1993 rape and killing of his girlfriend's 3-year-old daughter, is scheduled to be executed on Wednesday.more>>
As a part of the execution process the inmate is allowed to make a request for a final meal.more>>
As a part of the execution process the inmate is allowed to make a request for a final meal.more>>
Scientists are building yeast DNA from scratch, a stepping stone toward making new organisms.more>>
Scientists are building yeast DNA from scratch, a stepping stone toward making new organisms.more>>