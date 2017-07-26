Saints and Pelicans combine to make North American sports history

Saints and Pelicans owner Tom Benson is one of a handful of people who own multiple major professional sports teams competing at the highest level of their respective endeavors and now he can stand out even more from the crowd.

The franchises announced Wednesday that their neighboring facilities will now share the official name "Ochsner Sports Performance Center." This combination marks the only facility in North American sports housing both an NFL and NBA training base of operations.

Benson told a crowd at the Saints indoor practice facility “This is a very special announcement for us. Ochsner has been a great partner for a long time, and to see the growth they’ve undergone in recent years has been nothing short of remarkable. We look forward to a long continued partnership together.”

Ochsner has partnered with the franchises for nearly ten years. The compound on Airline Drive in Metairie totals 19.5 acres.

