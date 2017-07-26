Zurik: Dramatic price disparities found when comparing insurers

Our Cracking the Code investigative series saved one New Orleans woman $3,700. More and more consumers and even healthcare providers are contributing pricing information to our online interactive tool, giving our viewers information to save money.more>>
A joint investigation by FOX 8, NOLA.com/The Times-Picayune and ClearHealthCosts.more>>
A person was killed Wednesday at the Ohio State Fair after a ride called the Fire Ball malfunctioned, sending several riders flying through the air.more>>
The confessed killer's behavior angered the judge so much that he asked prosecutors to take the case to trial instead of accepting a plea deal.more>>
Former Jefferson Parish President John Young is considering a run to replace Sheriff Newell Normand.more>>
Documents show that Southaven officers went to the wrong house to serve a warrant on Monday, which resulted in the shooting death of a man who did not have any active warrants out for his arrest.more>>
A man was found shot to death inside a vehicle Wednesday, according to the Covington Police Department.more>>
There was a fatal accident Wednesday evening at the Ohio State Fair.more>>
Ronald Phillips, the man convicted for the 1993 rape and killing of his girlfriend's 3-year-old daughter, was executed Wednesday morning by lethal injection. His execution was Ohio's first in more than three years.more>>
One person has died and six others have been injured at the Ohio State Fair after a ride malfunction Wednesday, according to WDTN.more>>
