David: Storms return Saturday

A scorching hot forecast is expected for the next couple of days with highs well into the middle 90's. There may even be some upper 90's on Friday.

This weekend an unusually strong cold front for late July moves into the region. Expect an increase in moisture ahead of the front to bring a chance of showers and a few strong storms. The cold front is expected to reach the Gulf by Sunday morning leaving behind a small but welcome dip in humidity through Monday.

Next week starts dry with maybe a few showers by the middle of the week. Temperatures will be at or slightly below the normal high of 92.

The tropics are quiet and development is unlikely over the next five days.

-David Bernard

