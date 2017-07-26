Nanette Krentel remembered on what would've been her 50th birthday

The state fire marshal said investigators are examining video surveillance evidence gathered from the scene of a fire that engulfed the Lacombe-area home of a fire chief and his wife, whose body was later recovered and found to have a bullet wound.more>>
Researchers studying proposed sediment diversions on the Mississippi River will have a giant new tool soonmore>>
The Saints have waived running back and returner Marcus Murphy.more>>
The sister of a 13-year-old grazed by a bullet on her porch last night is thankful her loved one is alive. Doctors don't know yet if the teen will be able to see out of her left eye after a stray bullet hit her.more>>
The confessed killer's behavior angered the judge so much that he asked prosecutors to take the case to trial instead of accepting a plea deal.more>>
Documents show that Southaven officers went to the wrong house to serve a warrant on Monday, which resulted in the shooting death of a man who did not have any active warrants out for his arrest.more>>
Ronald Phillips, the man convicted for the 1993 rape and killing of his girlfriend's 3-year-old daughter, was executed Wednesday morning by lethal injection.more>>
A man who authorities say ran a prostitution ring in three different states and his mother were both sentenced in federal court in Columbia on Wednesday.more>>
An East Texas father, suspected of murdering his son back in 2011, is now in custody in Lubbock.more>>
A Portales infant has died and a second child has been hospitalized after being left in a hot car Tuesday afternoon.more>>
The 16-year-old shot and killed by a Marion Police Department officer has been identifiedmore>>
As a part of the execution process the inmate is allowed to make a request for a final meal.more>>
