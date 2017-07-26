Saints waive RB Marcus Murphy - FOX 8 WVUE New Orleans News, Weather, Sports, Social

Saints waive RB Marcus Murphy

Written by: Sean Fazende, Sports Reporter
NEW ORLEANS, LA (WVUE) -

The Saints have waived running back and returner Marcus Murphy. The Saints drafted Murphy in the seventh round in the 2015 draft.

Murphy showed promise his rookie season as a returner. He averaged nine yards a return and scored a touchdown. He also averaged 25 yards per return on kickoffs. He fell out of favor in 2016 and only had six punt returns.

