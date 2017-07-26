Payton thinks Saints will have to 'play games without' Max Unger

Terron Armstead's torn labrum will keep the left tackle sidelined deep into the regular season but the Saints broke minicamp hoping to have center Max Unger back for the regular season. On Wednesday, Sean Payton added doubt to that prognosis.

The 31-year-old veteran injured his foot during offseason workouts and told reporters in June that he hoped to be ready for week one of the regular season. At Wednesday's press conference to mark the beginning of training camp, coach Sean Payton updated the outlook. "[I'm] optimistic that [Unger] will be able to contribute this year," said Payton. "That being said, along the lines of Max, we've got to make sure he's healthy when he does get back out on the field but he'll play this year. Again, I'm not going to give you a game yet, it's too early to tell but I know he too is far along with the rehab and with that injury, there's certain injuries, you just say you think this amount of time generally and so we're going to have to play games without him."

Payton announced that potential backup center Chris Watt had been placed on the Reserved/Retired List, a month after he was signed by the Saints.

