Payton on Ellerbe: "Far too many games where he wasn't available"

The Saints' overhaul of their linebacker corps continued leading up to training camp as Dannell Ellerbe was placed on the injured reserve, with the intent of waiving him once healthy.

In Sean Payton's press conference to preview the team's practices in Metairie, he detailed the decision to let go of the Super Bowl champion. "We met yesterday, and when he's played, he's been very productive but ultimately it came down to the availability and look, he's rehabbing and working hard to get back and get 100% but ultimately it came down to a decision where we were younger at some positions and quite honestly, there were just far too many games where he wasn't available," said Payton.

Ellerbe was acquired from the Dolphins in 2015 for receiver Kenny Stills and the 78th overall draft pick that spring, which ended up being cornerback P.J. Williams.

