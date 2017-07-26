Con artists target people looking to save money on electric bills

Some of the fake money saving programs involve registering for tax credits, enrolling in an alternative energy program or signing up with a competitive energy supplier. (Source: FOX 8 graphic)

A new scam targets people looking for ways to save money on electric bills during hot summer months.

Better Business Bureau workers say con artists are calling people, claiming to represent a local energy company or government agency. The also say the con artists claim they are part of a program to help homeowners lower their energy bills.

Details after that vary. Some of the alleged programs involve registering for tax credits, enrolling in an alternative energy program or signing up with a competitive energy supplier.

Better Business Bureau workers say the con artists will claim you need to provide a social security number or insurance number. That can be used to steal your identity.

They say other cons involve asking you to pay up front for savings, you're never going to see.

Click here for information the Better Business Bureau thinks will help you avoid becoming a victim.

