Con artists target people looking to save money on electric bills

When Michael Mauti announced in the midst of the Saints' 2016 season that he was going to undergo a surgery to treat his ulcerative colitis, the Mandeville High alumnus' football career was put on hold and very much, in jeopardy.more>>
When Michael Mauti announced in the midst of the Saints' 2016 season that he was going to undergo a surgery to treat his ulcerative colitis, the Mandeville High alumnus' football career was put on hold and very much, in jeopardy.more>>
Better Business Bureau workers say con artists are calling people, claiming to represent a local energy company or government agency. The also say the con artists claim they are part of a program to help homeowners lower their energy bills.more>>
Better Business Bureau workers say con artists are calling people, claiming to represent a local energy company or government agency. The also say the con artists claim they are part of a program to help homeowners lower their energy bills.more>>
The state fire marshal said investigators are examining video surveillance evidence gathered from the scene of a fire that engulfed the Lacombe-area home of a fire chief and his wife, whose body was later recovered and found to have a bullet wound.more>>
The state fire marshal said investigators are examining video surveillance evidence gathered from the scene of a fire that engulfed the Lacombe-area home of a fire chief and his wife, whose body was later recovered and found to have a bullet wound.more>>
The Saints' overhaul of their linebacker corps continued leading up to training camp as Dannell Ellerbe was placed on the injured reserve, with the intent of waiving him once healthy.more>>
The Saints' overhaul of their linebacker corps continued leading up to training camp as Dannell Ellerbe was placed on the injured reserve, with the intent of waiving him once healthy.more>>
The confessed killer's behavior angered the judge so much that he asked prosecutors to take the case to trial instead of accepting a plea deal.more>>
The confessed killer's behavior angered the judge so much that he asked prosecutors to take the case to trial instead of accepting a plea deal.more>>
President Donald Trump says he will bar transgender individuals from serving "in any capacity" in the armed forces.more>>
President Donald Trump says he will bar transgender individuals from serving "in any capacity" in the armed forces.more>>
Ronald Phillips, the man convicted for the 1993 rape and killing of his girlfriend's 3-year-old daughter, was executed Wednesday morning by lethal injection. His execution was Ohio's first in more than three years.more>>
Ronald Phillips, the man convicted for the 1993 rape and killing of his girlfriend's 3-year-old daughter, was executed Wednesday morning by lethal injection. His execution was Ohio's first in more than three years.more>>
Documents show that Southaven officers went to the wrong house to serve a warrant on Monday, which resulted in the shooting death of a man who did not have any active warrants out for his arrest.more>>
Documents show that Southaven officers went to the wrong house to serve a warrant on Monday, which resulted in the shooting death of a man who did not have any active warrants out for his arrest.more>>