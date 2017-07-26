Michael Mauti's workout videos key to his Saints return

When Michael Mauti announced in the midst of the Saints' 2016 season that he was going to undergo a surgery to treat his ulcerative colitis, the Mandeville High alumnus' football career was put on hold and very much, in jeopardy.more>>
The Saints' overhaul of their linebacker corps continued leading up to training camp as Dannell Ellerbe was placed on the injured reserve, with the intent of waiving him once healthy.more>>
Terron Armstead's torn labrum will keep the left tackle sidelined deep into the regular season but the Saints broke minicamp hoping to have center Max Unger back for the regular season.more>>
The Saints have waived running back and returner Marcus Murphy.more>>
Saints and Pelicans owner Tom Benson is one of a handful of people who own multiple major professional sports teams competing at the highest level of their respective endeavors and now he can stand out even more from the crowd. The franchises announced Wednesday that their neighboring facilities will now share the official name "Ochsner Sports Performance Center."more>>
