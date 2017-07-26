STPSO: Lacombe couple found with stacks of cash, loads of crack

A Lacombe couple was arrested after detectives with St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Narcotics Task Force found a variety of drugs inside their home, including a large amount of suspected crack cocaine, according to a Sheriff's Office news release.

As part of an ongoing narcotics investigation, task force members executed a search warrant at daybreak Wednesday at a home on West Chestnut Drive in Lacombe.

The Sheriff's Office said detectives discovered about 47 grams of suspected crack cocaine, 20 grams of marijuana, 20 Oxycodone, paraphernalia associated with weighing and packaging crack cocaine, $10,038 and a counterfeit $100 bill.

Some of the crack cocaine was found in a toilet, as one of the residents, 33-year-old Brent Lewis, was trying to discard evidence as the search warrant was being executed. The money that was recovered is believed to be proceeds from the sale of crack cocaine.

Lewis and his girlfriend, 28-year-old Shaunna Bickham who was also home at the time the warrant was executed, were booked into the St. Tammany Parish Jail on the following charges:

LRS 40:967F(1)(a) – Possession of Schedule II CDS Cocaine over 28 grams

LRS 40:966A/C – PWITD Marijuana

LRS 40:1023- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

LRS 14:72.2- Monetary instrument abuse (counterfeit $100 bill)

LRS 40:967.c -Possession of Schedule II CDS Oxycodone

LRS 40:1041.c -Possession of Drug Proceeds $10,038

Lewis was additionally charged with LRS 14:130.1 Obstruction of Justice for attempting to discard evidence in toilet.

The STPSO Narcotics Task Force is comprised of detectives from the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office, Mandeville Police Department, Covington Police Department and Slidell Police Department.

