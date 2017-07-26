NOPD: Stolen SUV involved in hit-and-run that kills mother of 2

New Orleans police investigators confirm that an SUV involved in a fatal hit and run Wednesday morning was stolen.

The crash happened around 3:40 a.m. near the corner of South Dorgenois and Frenchmen streets in the Seventh Ward and killed 28-year-old Ashley Holland.

Holland leaves behind two children.

The driver of the stolen SUV fled the scene.

"I just hope whoever the person is just turn themselves in so we can have peace," Shanell Holland said. "...I'm not going to know what to do without my sister."

The car Holland was riding in crashed into two homes before stopping.

The driver of the Mercury Milan in which Holland was riding was also sent to the hospital and is recovering from her injuries.

"We are devastated by the loss of our family member. That was my little niece. We just hope if anybody knows who done it or whatever they turn them in," said Holland's aunt, Shelly Williams.

"The detectives that came out said that it was a stolen car, and they just said it was a stolen car from Uptown," Shanell Holland said.

Stolen vehicles involved in crashes is nothing new in the city. On July 4, a woman driving on Franklin Avenue said an SUV crashed into her car, and then two men jumped out of it and ran from the scene. Officers told the woman the SUV was stolen.

Last month, 2-year-old Ivory Washington and another passenger died when the stolen vehicle they were riding in crashed on Chef Mentuer Highway.

"She was a good person. She was a good mother to her kids," Williams said.

Holland's family members said they are unsure what she was doing in the Seventh Ward at that time of night, but they said she worked as busser at St. Roch Market and was known to work late hours.

If you have any information on the crash, contact Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.