Sean Payton addresses injuries as Saints training camp opens

Wednesday was reporting day for saints training camp 2017 and as practice is set to begin. Injuries remain a dominant storyline. The Saints have dealt with many. None bigger than Nick Fairley. His season is over and very likely his career is too, though Sean Payton wouldn't confirm it.

"I would never sit at this table and use the word 'never.'"Payton said. "I think as we sit here today, though, we've prepared ourselves for him not playing this season."

Dannell Ellerbe's career will likely continue, just not with the Saints. The team placed him on injured reserve and will cut him once healthy..

"When he's played, he's been productive," Payton said of Ellerbre, who missed 17 of 32 games. "Ultimately, it came down to availability."

The news wasn't all bad on the injury front. With center Max Unger, Payton still envisions a return by the third preseason game.

"I think we're in that vicinity," Payton explained. "We come back from the summer and ultimately your goal is to have him back for the regular season. And then how many snaps can he get prior to that."

Terron Armstead has a four to six month timetable for his return. Payton is confident his season is not over.

"He'll play this year," Payton said. "I'm not going to give you a game or a date yet. It's too early to tell, but I know he too is far along with the rehab."

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.

