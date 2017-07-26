Possible relocation plan proposed for Confederate-era monument

The numbers in healthcare pricing documents typically are closely held secrets. But we've unmasked the costs some of your insurance companies pay for services - costs that directly impact the amount of money coming out of your pocket.more>>
The numbers in healthcare pricing documents typically are closely held secrets. But we've unmasked the costs some of your insurance companies pay for services - costs that directly impact the amount of money coming out of your pocket.more>>
Over the weekend, a first for Louisiana happened some fourteen hundred miles away. At the birthplace for baseball, some future stars of the game were the biggest stars in Cooperstown.more>>
Over the weekend, a first for Louisiana happened some fourteen hundred miles away. At the birthplace for baseball, some future stars of the game were the biggest stars in Cooperstown.more>>
From West Virginia back to New Orleans, the Saints say they're well prepared for the difference in climate this summer during practice.more>>
From West Virginia back to New Orleans, the Saints say they're well prepared for the difference in climate this summer during practice.more>>
New Orleans police investigators confirm an SUV involved in a fatal hit and run Wednesday morning was stolen.more>>
New Orleans police investigators confirm an SUV involved in a fatal hit and run Wednesday morning was stolen.more>>
There was a fatal accident Wednesday evening at the Ohio State Fair.more>>
There was a fatal accident Wednesday evening at the Ohio State Fair.more>>
The confessed killer's behavior angered the judge so much that he asked prosecutors to take the case to trial instead of accepting a plea deal.more>>
The confessed killer's behavior angered the judge so much that he asked prosecutors to take the case to trial instead of accepting a plea deal.more>>
A person was killed Wednesday at the Ohio State Fair after a ride called the Fire Ball malfunctioned, sending several riders flying through the air.more>>
A person was killed Wednesday at the Ohio State Fair after a ride called the Fire Ball malfunctioned, sending several riders flying through the air.more>>
Ronald Phillips, the man convicted for the 1993 rape and killing of his girlfriend's 3-year-old daughter, was executed Wednesday morning by lethal injection. His execution was Ohio's first in more than three years.more>>
Ronald Phillips, the man convicted for the 1993 rape and killing of his girlfriend's 3-year-old daughter, was executed Wednesday morning by lethal injection. His execution was Ohio's first in more than three years.more>>
Documents show that Southaven officers went to the wrong house to serve a warrant on Monday, which resulted in the shooting death of a man who did not have any active warrants out for his arrest.more>>
Documents show that Southaven officers went to the wrong house to serve a warrant on Monday, which resulted in the shooting death of a man who did not have any active warrants out for his arrest.more>>
One person has died and six others have been injured at the Ohio State Fair after a ride malfunction Wednesday, according to WDTN.more>>
One person has died and six others have been injured at the Ohio State Fair after a ride malfunction Wednesday, according to WDTN.more>>